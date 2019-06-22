'Ready to Sleep on Roads': HDK Dons 'Aam Aadmi' Avatar on Village Trip But Sparks VIP Treatment Row

New Delhi: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy kick-started his village stay campaign "Grama Vastavya 2.0" from Gurmitkal village in Yadgir district on Friday. Stating that he was ready to sleep on roads, Kumaraswamy denied reports that he was getting "5-star treatment" at the village.

"What 5-star arrangements? Ready to sleep on the road. Want to ask the Opposition if I cannot have this basic facility, how will I work every day? A small bathroom was built. I will not be taking it back with me," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI during a press conference in Chandraki village.

ಯಾದಗಿರಿಯ ಚಂಡರಕಿ ಗ್ರಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಗ್ರಾಮವಾಸ್ತವ್ಯ ಮಾಡಿ,ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಜನರ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಆಲಿಸಿ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲೇ ಪರಿಹಾರ ನೀಡಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ.ನಾಳೆ ಕಲಬುರಗಿಯ ಹೇರೂರುಬಿ ಗ್ರಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಸ್ತವ್ಯ ಮಾಡಲು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿದ್ದೆ.ಭಾರೀ ಮಳೆಯ ಕಾರಣ ಈ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮವನ್ನು ಮುಂದೂಡುವಂತೆ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಆಡಳಿತ ಸಲಹೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.ಮುಂದಿನ ದಿನಾಂಕವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು pic.twitter.com/FE5Y3KZbTm — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 21, 2019

It was reported that bathroom of a lodge where Kumaraswamy was supposed to stay was being renovated and his remarks comes as a response to that report. "It will help kids here. I came here on an ordinary bus. I did not come in a Volvo bus. I do not need to learn anything from BJP. I have slept in a hut as well as in a 5-star hotel. When my father was Prime Minister, I slept in Grand Kremlin Palace, Russia. I have seen everything in life," said Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Targeting the opposition, the JD(S) leader also said that he focuses on ground work unlike opposition leaders who are more concerned about gimmicks. "Some of my friends are asking why I am holding the "village stay programme", they can sit in Vidhan Soudha and work. I would like to say that gimmicks are for the Opposition, not for me," said Kumaraswamy.

On his visit to the village, the chief minister also interacted with school students in order to understand their problems.

"The meaning of coming to school is that through education there will be more development. Before I came, all officers went around villages and created awareness and identified beneficiaries of various schemes. All issues of the villagers are resolved now," said Karnataka CM.

Kumaraswamy also talked about the growing farmer distress in his state and said, "I have detailed information on loan waivers. Rs 100 crore will be released to Kalaburagi District Central Cooperative Bank. The decision will be taken by the cooperative minister for new loans to farmers."