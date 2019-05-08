English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi chief minister expressed no interest in becoming the prime minister and said his party's aim is to ensure the defeat of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, with his deputy Manish Sisodia and party leader Gopal Rai, addresses the media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he would be ready to support Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate if the grand old party promises to endorse full statehood for Delhi.
Full statehood for the national capital has been a major poll plank of Kejriwal’s party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP manifesto, released last month, was based on this central theme.
Kejriwal’s statement assumes significance in the wake of protracted negotiations with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana, which ultimately proved futile. Talks between the two outfits ended on April 18 following prolonged drama after senior leaders from both parties confirmed there was no further scope for it.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the Delhi chief minister indicated that his party wanted to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defeat in the elections. “Rahul Gandhi might love Modi, but I hate him,” he said.
Kejriwal said his party's support for a PM face would hinge on support for Delhi's statehood demand. He added that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was also a probable PM candidate.
Invoking an instance from history, Kejriwal said Adolf Hitler could have been stopped had all his opponents banded together.
“I can’t love someone who plays with the Constitution, encourages lynching and riots,” Kejriwal said, adding he had no interest in becoming the prime minister. “We will support anyone who promises full statehood for Delhi.”
“Our aim is to keep out the duo of Modi and (BJP chief) Amit Shah at any cost,” Kejriwal added.
The AAP convenor also said his party would support Union minister Nitin Gadkari for prime minister, but would not let either Modi or Shah come to power.
Full statehood for the national capital has been a major poll plank of Kejriwal’s party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP manifesto, released last month, was based on this central theme.
Kejriwal’s statement assumes significance in the wake of protracted negotiations with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana, which ultimately proved futile. Talks between the two outfits ended on April 18 following prolonged drama after senior leaders from both parties confirmed there was no further scope for it.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, the Delhi chief minister indicated that his party wanted to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defeat in the elections. “Rahul Gandhi might love Modi, but I hate him,” he said.
Kejriwal said his party's support for a PM face would hinge on support for Delhi's statehood demand. He added that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was also a probable PM candidate.
Invoking an instance from history, Kejriwal said Adolf Hitler could have been stopped had all his opponents banded together.
“I can’t love someone who plays with the Constitution, encourages lynching and riots,” Kejriwal said, adding he had no interest in becoming the prime minister. “We will support anyone who promises full statehood for Delhi.”
“Our aim is to keep out the duo of Modi and (BJP chief) Amit Shah at any cost,” Kejriwal added.
The AAP convenor also said his party would support Union minister Nitin Gadkari for prime minister, but would not let either Modi or Shah come to power.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Just Because I’m Doing Action Films Doesn’t Mean I'm Urging People to Go and Kill: Tiger Shroff
- Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
- This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results