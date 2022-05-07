Real 'Aam Aadmi' or Photo Op? Stalin Not 1st to Hop on Public Bus. Times When We Saw 'Modest' Netas

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday boarded a public bus to enjoy a ride in Chennai as his government completes one year.

According to a report in ANI, Stalin briefly travelled in the government bus to inspect condition of the public transport and spoke with the passengers and conductor on one year of his government and bus facilities.

The 69-year-old DMK leader is known for his zeal to break away from the routines of a chief minister to touch base with the public.

However, such spectacle is not unique as several leaders and heads of states have hopped on buses and public transport to interact with people. Here are some of the instances:

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi has often been seen taking metro rides in the national capital and other states. Recently in March this year, the prime minister travelled in a Metro train in Maharashtra’s Pune and appealed to well-off people to use mass transportation systems like Metro.

In 2019, Modi took rise in Delhi metro from Khan market station to travel to a ISKCON temple event in south Delhi. In a short video of the trip released by news agency ANI, PM Modi is seen being greeted by people.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took a ride on one of the buses while flagging off a new fleet of 125 “Mo Buses” in 2018. He boarded the bus at New Airport Square to reach the state secretariat on Tuesday this morning.

Charanjit Channi

In December last year, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi himself drove a bus and led a cavalcade of the new buses during the induction of 58 new buses into the state fleet.

Yogi Adityanath

In December last year, CM Yogi Adityanath took a ride in the newly inaugurated city bus service in Gorakhpur district.

#WATCH | CM Yogi Adityanath takes a ride in the newly inaugurated city bus service in Gorakhpur district pic.twitter.com/dQYANf48FY— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal

In 2019, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also spotted taking a ride in public buses to take a “direct feedback" from the people.

Correct. I boarded a few buses just now to get direct feedback from women. In addition to students, working women, women going for shopping, I also met a few who have to visit doc regularly. They are also v happy https://t.co/mZ54uTFAik— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2019

“I boarded a few buses just now to get direct feedback from women. In addition to students, working women, women going for shopping, I also met a few who have to visit doc regularly. They are also v happy (sic)," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

