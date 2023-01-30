Real-time Source Apportionment Site to Help Take Timely Steps Against Pollution, Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will now be able to tackle pollution in a more accurate manner with the launch of the real-time source apportionment site here.

Kejriwal inaugurated the real-time source apportionment supersite at Rouse Avenue and a mobile van.

“The real-time source apportionment supersite will share details of sources of pollution on an hourly basis. The mobile van will go to a particular place and the data collected will be analysed at the supersite. Right now, we are launching one mobile van but soon, we will launch more," he said.

about the real-time pollution sources, the government will be able to tackle the problem in a more accurate way, the chief minister added.

Kejriwal said that earlier, the government had to rely on old data on pollution.

