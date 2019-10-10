Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Reality TV Star Ajaz Khan to Contest Elections From Mumbai's Byculla, Says Time to End Hindu vs Muslim Politics

From helping food delivery boys to addressing mob lynching, Ajaz has raised his voice for several issues through his NGO.

NP Jayaraman | News18

Updated:October 10, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reality TV Star Ajaz Khan to Contest Elections From Mumbai's Byculla, Says Time to End Hindu vs Muslim Politics
Independent candidate Ajaz Khan seeking votes door to door during a padyatra in Byculla, Mumbai.

Bollywood actor and reality TV star Ajaz Khan has taken the political plunge and has decided to fight the Maharashtra assembly elections from South Mumbai's Byculla constituency.

Khan has filed his nomination from Byculla as an independent candidate and will be up against lawyer and sitting AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan and Arun Gawli’s daughter, Geeta Gawli of the Shiv Sena.

ASDA

He has been allotted 'gas cylinder' as the symbol. Ajaz, who has been embroiled in several controversies, has lent his support to various social causes.

From helping food delivery boys to addressing mob lynching, Ajaz has raised his voice for several issues through his NGO. Ajaz also boasts a huge fan following on social media and he regularly urges his fans to take a stand on issues.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Ajaz Khan said; ‘I am confident of giving a tough fight to my competitors who’ve failed miserably in developing Byculla. Residents and workers here face severe problems as this place still lacks basic facilities. Buildings and roads are in bad situations and I am ashamed that despite several incidents there are no safeguard measures taken. However, my priority is to give my people the best standard of living.”

“Enough of politics on religion. I am here to end Hindu vs Muslim politics as it’s the time to raise politics beyond this. Reports of lynching have made Muslims’ lives miserable and all are living under the fear of getting attacked anytime. Being a responsible leader one needs to make all feel secured in India,” Ajaz said over the phone.

He further said, “It is difficult to fight an election and involves huge muscle and monetary benefit. I am here to give my best and I am sure that the people of Byculla will reward me for my efforts.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram