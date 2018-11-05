English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra's 'My PM, My Pride' to Fight Negative Campaign Against PM Modi
Mishra who had once termed Modi an "ISI agent" said his campaign was an act of "repentance" for his statements against Modi and the BJP.
(Image for representation: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Rebel AAP MLA and former minister in the Kejriwal government, Kapil Mishra, will launch a campaign "My PM, My Pride" to fight the "negative campaign" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and the ground.
Mishra who had once termed Modi an "ISI agent" said his campaign was an act of "repentance" for his statements against Modi and the BJP while being under the influence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"I am an admirer of the prime minister and an MLA of AAP," he told reporters at a press conference.
A tech-savvy and media friendly Mishra in the past has criticised Prime Minister Modi on numerous occasions and courted controversy by terming him an "ISI agent" after the Pathankot terror attack in 2016.
"This thing has already been regretted by me in an interview on the NaMo app," he said, claiming that he believed the absence of any major terror attack on Indian cities in the Modi government's four years in power spoke volumes about the the prime minister's performance.
The MLA, whose mother is a senior Delhi BJP leader as well as a former mayor of East Delhi, has grown closer with the party's leaders after he was sidelined in the AAP following his serious allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain.
"The campaign will a reply to those who are waging a negative campaign against Modi. It will also unite such people who have fallen out with the AAP, but still want to work for the nation," said Mishra who is the MLA from the Karwal Nagar Assembly constituency in East Delhi.
The campaign will be launched near India Gate on November 11.
"It will be currently focused in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi and later expanded across the country," he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
