Rebel Cong Leader Vivek Tankha Quits as Party Legal Cell Chief, Bats for 'Rotational Changes'

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha called his five-year stint as Chairman of the legal, RTI and HR department of the Congress a “long tenure" and stressed the need for rotational changes in the party as he resigned from his post on Monday.

The former advocate general of Madhya Pradesh played a key role behind the curtains in bringing back the Congress party to power in the state in 2018. The Jabalpur native took to Twitter to make his decision public on Monday and revealed he had sent his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi on June 25 and was accepted.

A member of G23, a rebel faction of the Congress party which had demanded ‘sweeping changes’ in the party organisation in 2020, stood his ground while sharing his news of resignation from party posts on Monday.

“I served as chairman of AICC legal Dept for 5 years which is a long stint for any position. I thx the congress president & all colleagues for the wonderful trust cooperation & synergy I experienced. Idea is to let new people take charge. By letter dt June 25 I demitted my charge,” the senior lawyer said in a tweet.

Tankha, in his parting tweets, called for organisational changes and said new people should get opportunities.

“I actually don’t believe that anybody can do justice to a position by continuing for too long. New people should get the opportunity. I have followed this principle all my life. There is so much more in the world than just holding out to one position,” said Tankha in another tweet.

Reacting to the letter he received from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tankha said, “Thank you Congress President for your warm letter of appreciation. I like taking up new challenges. Public weal is my motto. There is miles to go before we sleep.”

After the departure of UP Congress leader Jitin Prasada, the party faces another round of internal debate. Several leaders from Madhya Pradesh have also backed for bringing a second line of leadership into the fore.

