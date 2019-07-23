Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs Seek Four Weeks Time from Speaker on Disqualification Plea
In their letter, whose contents are identical, the disgruntled MLAs, 13 of whom are camping in a Mumbai hotel, said a petition has been filed under Schedule 10 of the Constitution, by the party, seeking their disqualification.
Dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
Bengaluru: The 15 rebel MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) have sought four weeks' time to appear before Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in connection with the plea for their disqualification from the State Assembly.
"Yes, we have sought four weeks' time from the speaker. We have approached the speaker through our advocate," Hunsur JD(S) MLA AH Vishwanath told PTI.
They added that they were not in receipt of the copy of the petition or the documents annexed to it. Stating they have learnt that their presence has been sought by Wednesday, the MLAs reminded the speaker that at least seven days time should be given to present their case.
Citing the case of Balchandra L Jarkiholi versus BS Yeddyurappa in 2011, they requested the speaker to grant them four weeks' time.
The MLAs resigned threatening the existence of the coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S), compelling chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to seek the vote of confidence, which he lost.
The Congress and the JD(S) had sought disqualification of their rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law but they were not deterred by it and skipped the assembly proceedings during the crucial confidence vote Tuesday. A disqualified member loses seat but can get re-elected to the assembly.
The rebel MLAs were supposed to appear before the speaker Tuesday. However, six lawyers gave a representation on their behalf as the legislators did not turn up.
Appearing on behalf of Congress, VS Ugrappa, a lawyer and a Congress leader, said, "We have appealed to the speaker that those members who remained absent during the vote of confidence should be disqualified immediately.
The speaker has reserved his order. We have quoted various decisions and the provisions of the constitution."
Siddaramaiah had Tuesday stated in the assembly during the motion of confidence moved by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy that the party will not take the rebels back. Kumaraswamy too echoed similar views saying his party will not welcome the three dissident JDS MLAs.
