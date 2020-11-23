Rebel DDC Candidate Among Three Expelled by BJP in Jammu

The BJP on Monday expelled its three senior activists after one of them filed nomination papers for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections against the official candidate of the party here.

The expulsion of rebel candidate Balbir Lal and his supporters Mandal Pradhan and Marh Shakti Sharma and vice president Kissan morcha Harjeet Singh was ordered by J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina following a recommendation by the party's disciplinary committee, a BJP spokesperson said.

He said the disciplinary committee held a meeting to consider a complaint filed by party's president of Jammu rural district about a case of gross indiscipline created by Lal who had filled his form as a contestant in DDC elections from Marh territorial constituency in district Jammu against the official candidate of the party and has not withdrawn his candidature despite instructions from the leaders. He is being actively supported by Sharma and Singh.

This type of indiscipline is creating unrest in party cadre and bringing bad name to party known for discipline and unity, the committee observed and recommended their expulsion from the primary membership to set an example that indiscipline would not be tolerated.