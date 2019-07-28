Bengaluru: Rebel JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath, who was disqualified by the Karnataka Speaker on Sunday, said the decision was "against the law" and he and other aggrieved legislators would approach the Supreme Court for redressal on Monday.

"The disqualification is against the law...just under a whip served on them, you cannot force the legislators to come to the House," Vishwanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The speaker has disqualified 20 members of the legislature on the grounds that they have not attended the House...so against this decision pronounced by the Speaker, we are approaching the Supreme Court on Monday," the MLA said from an undisclosed location.

The disqualifications came a day ahead of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking the trust vote in the assembly to prove his majority.

Kumar had earlier this week disqualified three rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Kumar held that the resignation by the three MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar — were "not voluntary and genuine". As a result, he proceeded to disqualify them under the anti-defection law with immediate effect till the end of the term of the current House in 2023.

The Speaker made it clear that Jarkiholi, Kumatalli and Shankar, disqualified under the anti-defection law, will be unable to contest or get elected till the end of the term of the present House.

"They have violated the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and therefore are disqualified," he had said, adding that they cease to be members from "this day" till the expiry of the current assembly in 2023.