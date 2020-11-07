Rebel JDU Leader Neeraj Jha in Bihar Assembly Poll Fray Dies of Coronavirus in Patna

While the three-phase Bihar assembly elections are slated to come to a close on Saturday evening, an independent candidate in the poll fray from Benipatti segment in Madhubani district died of coronavirus at AIIMS here.

Neeraj Jha died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted for the last 10 days.

Jha, a former Janata Dal-United leader, rebelled against the party after denial of ticket from Benipatti.

Reports said a 45-year-old woman was mowed down by a speeding car in Supaul district on Saturday morning while she was returning after casting her vote. The accident occurred in area in the jurisdiction of Lalit Gram police post on National Highway-57.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member and AICC incharge of Bihar affairs, Shaktisinh Gohil tested positive for coronavirus after an RT-PCR test. Gohil tweeted on Saturday: "I will fight coronavirus too with your blessings. Nothing to worry about."