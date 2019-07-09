Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rebel Karnataka MLAs Switch it Up to Keep Kumaraswamy Guessing, Make Pit stop at Pune on Way to Goa

The MLAs -- 10 of the Congress, two of the JD (S) and two Independents -- were to travel to Goa by road but were taken to Pune in Maharashtra from where they are likely to take a flight.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rebel Karnataka MLAs Switch it Up to Keep Kumaraswamy Guessing, Make Pit stop at Pune on Way to Goa
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Loading...

Panaji: Fourteen MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka, who left Mumbai on Monday evening for Goa, were taken to Pune and are expected to reach the coastal state on Tuesday in a special flight, sources said.

The MLAs -- 10 of the Congress, two of the JD (S) and two Independents -- were to travel to Goa by road, accompanied by Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bhartiya, the sources said.

But, they were taken to Pune in Maharashtra from where they are likely to take a flight to Goa, they said. Maharashtra BJP legislator Prasad Lad earlier said the 14 MLAs left the luxury hotel in Mumbai where they were put up at 5 pm on Monday.

They are expected to stay at a resort in Goa, the sources said.

"They might come to Goa on Tuesday by a special flight. Arrangements have been made for their stay at a five- star hotel," a BJP leader from Goa said on condition of anonymity.

The year-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after the spate of resignations by the MLAs.

The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

Before the latest spate of resignations, the Congress had 78 MLAs, the JD(S)-37 and the BJP-105. The Congress-JD(S) coalition effectively had the support of 119 MLAs in an Assembly where the halfway mark was 113.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram