Rebel Karnataka MLAs Switch it Up to Keep Kumaraswamy Guessing, Make Pit stop at Pune on Way to Goa
The MLAs -- 10 of the Congress, two of the JD (S) and two Independents -- were to travel to Goa by road but were taken to Pune in Maharashtra from where they are likely to take a flight.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Panaji: Fourteen MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka, who left Mumbai on Monday evening for Goa, were taken to Pune and are expected to reach the coastal state on Tuesday in a special flight, sources said.
The MLAs -- 10 of the Congress, two of the JD (S) and two Independents -- were to travel to Goa by road, accompanied by Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bhartiya, the sources said.
But, they were taken to Pune in Maharashtra from where they are likely to take a flight to Goa, they said. Maharashtra BJP legislator Prasad Lad earlier said the 14 MLAs left the luxury hotel in Mumbai where they were put up at 5 pm on Monday.
They are expected to stay at a resort in Goa, the sources said.
"They might come to Goa on Tuesday by a special flight. Arrangements have been made for their stay at a five- star hotel," a BJP leader from Goa said on condition of anonymity.
The year-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after the spate of resignations by the MLAs.
The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.
Before the latest spate of resignations, the Congress had 78 MLAs, the JD(S)-37 and the BJP-105. The Congress-JD(S) coalition effectively had the support of 119 MLAs in an Assembly where the halfway mark was 113.
