Rebel Maha Minister's Supporters, Sena Workers Try to Confront Each Other; Cops Intervene to Avert Clash

The supporters of rebel Maharashtra minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, who is camping with the Eknath Shinde-led group in Guwahati, and some Shiv Sena workers came face to face with each other in Kolhapur district on Monday.

However, police intervened and tried to keep the two groups away from each other to avoid a clash, a senior police official said. The supporters of Yadravkar, an independent MLA from Shirol in Kolhapur, came out to back him in Jaysingpur town, one of the supporters said.

A group of Shiv Sena workers also tried to stage a protest near the spot. Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade told.

