POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs to Return to Jaipur Tomorrow, Told to Avoid Making Public Statements

The issue of the return of the rebel MLAs was discussed at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held in Jaisalmer on Tuesday night.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
Sources said that the MLAs were advised to avoid giving statements without reason. Also, no decision was made over the vote of confidence in meeting ahead of the crucial assembly session on August 14.

Party in-charge Avinash Pandey said all MLAs will start from Jaisalmer and return to Jaipur at 11am tomorrow.

The CLP meeting came hours after Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

