Rebel SAD Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to Approach EC for New Political Party: Report

Dissident Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has said that he and his supporters will be approaching the Election Commission for registering their outtfit Shiromani Akali Dal (Democrat) as a new political party.

“We have decided to register our outfit, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democrat), as a new political party. In consultations with our colleagues and lawyers, we are now nalising the legal documents and aidavits and will soon move an application with the EC for registration of our party. The SAD (D) will contest the coming SGPC and Punjab assembly elections,” Dhindsa was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

The new party, he said, will contest the next elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandahak Committee (SGPC) and Punjab assembly.

In February, the SAD core committee had expelled Rajya Sabha MP Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa from the party and charged them with “anti-party activities” by criticising the leadership on party decisions and join hands with rebel Taksali leaders. SAD chief Sukhbir had, in fact, referred to Dhindsa as a "traitor".

Days before their expulsion, Dhindsa and his son, who is legislator from Lehra, had resigned from key posts claiming that the party was not being run in a democratic manner.

They had the floated SAD (A) as a platform and have been working along With other factions to strengthen their support base. “Our party will provide a platform to all those who have been disillusioned with the degeneration of SAD into a Badal familycontrolled anti-democratic outt. The SAD has lost its base among the people of Punjab and the community due to the autocratic manner in which the leadership, especially Sukhbir Badal, has been functioning,” the ET report quoted Dhindsa as saying.