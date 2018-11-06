Rebellion in Congress as Supporters of Leaders Overlooked for Tickets Storm Party Office, Stage Protest

Bhopal: Unruly scenes were witnessed at the Congress office in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after the party named Arif Masood as the candidate from Bhopal Madhya seat.Supporters of two leaders who were denied the ticket stormed into the office and staged a protest. They raised slogans against senior leader Suresh Pachauri, who is seen as the one who backed Masood’s candidature.First, the supporters of Nasir Islam entered the Pradesh Congress Committee office and threw shoes at Pachauri’s poster. They later also burnt an effigy of the Congress leader.A while later, supporters of another ticket hopeful, Sajid Ali, also landed at the PCC in protest. Ali was also among the favourites for the ticket from Bhopal Madhya, which has a sizeable Muslim population.The protesters reportedly barged into the room of Congress media cell in charge Shobha Oza and expressed anguish over the ticket distribution. Sources said that Masood’s supporters also reached the PCC and raised slogans in favour of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party’s state head, Kamal Nath.Masood’s candidature has created ripples in political circles as many believe the former Samajwadi leader does not stand a chance against BJP’s Surendra Nath Singh, who currently represents the seat.Unrest also continued in the BJP as after Babula Gaur and former minister Sartaj Singh, minister Kusum Mahdele bought a nomination form, hinting at rebellion. She is yet to be given a ticket from Panna seat.Former state head of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Dhiraj Pateria, announced he would retire from politics and snap all ties with the saffron party after he was denied a ticket yet again.