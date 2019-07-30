Rebels for BJP but Not Congressmen Yet, Fate of Two Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs Hang in Balance

Bhopal: The fate of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs who had voted in favour of Kamal Nath-led Congress government on the Criminal Law Bill last week is still hanging in balance.

The BJP, so far, has not taken any action against its MLAs Narayan Tripathi from Maihar and Sharad Kol from Beohari who had voted in favour of Kamal Nath government as vote division had taken place in MP assembly on CrPC (amendment) bill.

On a day when the BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava had threatened to topple Kamal Nath government, the Congress government had surprised everyone by getting to BJP legislators to vote in their favour.

The opposition BJP had not issued any whip to its members as they weren’t expecting the Congress to play on front foot and send the bill for voting in the house.

Asked to comment on the status of the two rebel MLAs, a BJP leader who did not wish to be named claimed that they are still with them. “We would wait to see what they will do when there is whip issued by the party in future assembly sessions,” the BJP leader said. The party high command has reportedly taken a strong note of the rebellion in state unit.

Meanwhile, the Congress has not officially reached out to the rebel BJP leaders. A senior leader from Congress said that its doors are always open for the two MLAs.

Several Congress leaders including former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh on the other hand have expressed reservation about their entry into the Congress fold and said it would demoralise the grass root level party workers.

If any of the rebel MLAs are inducted into the cabinet, it could spark off fresh rebellion in the Congress camp and among its allies many had shown desperation for ministerial berths earlier.

Minister of Animal Husbandry Lakhan Singh Yadav however claimed that the two BJP MLAs are with them and six other MLAs are also in touch with the Congress party.

Responding to his remarks, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said the Congress ministers are speaking irrational thing. “Why not people like Lakhan Singh focus on their ministries instead of speaking such irrational things,” Agrawal said adding the assembly speaker must clarify whether the two MLAs are now with Congress or not.