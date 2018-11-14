English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rebels Give Sleepless Nights to BJP and Congress as Deadline to Withdraw Nominations Ends Today
In the BJP, the onus of reaching out to sulking party leaders is jointly shouldered by many senior leaders, including Narendra Singh Tomar, state president Rakesh Singh, and state in charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe.
In the BJP, the onus of reaching out to sulking party leaders is jointly shouldered by many senior leaders, including Narendra Singh Tomar, state president Rakesh Singh, and state in charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe.
Loading...
Bhopal: With time running out to persuade rebels to withdraw their nominations against official party candidates, both the BJP and the Congress have put their firefighters on ground to placate the dissenters. The last last date for withdrawing nominations is November 14.
Known for often landing his own party in trouble with his off the cuff remarks, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has emerged as the chief troubleshooter for the grand old party this time as chairman of co-ordination committee.
In the BJP, the onus of reaching out to sulking party leaders is jointly shouldered by many senior leaders, including Narendra Singh Tomar, state president Rakesh Singh, and state in charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe.
The situation seems to be graver for the BJP than the Congress. The party is witnessing unrest among cadre following ticket distribution and till now it has tasted little success while persuading seniors such as Jirtendra Singh Bundela and Chandar Singh Sisodia to withdraw nominations.
Influential rebels who still remain in the fray include Santosh Joshi from Susner, Ghasiram Patel from Rajnagar, Ramdayal Ahirwar from Chandla, Ajay Yadav from Khargapur, former MLA Shantilal Bilwal from Jhabua, Vel Singh Bhuria form Sardarpur, Iqbal Singh Gandhi from Ujjain South and Jitendra Singh Pandya.
Former Gwalior mayor Samiksha Gupta too joined ranks with the rebels announcing that she will contest as an Independent .
In Bhopal, former MLAs Jitendra Daga has filed nomination from Huzur while another former legislator Brahmanand Ratnakar is in the fray from Berasia. Party seniors who are yet to withdraw their dissent include Narendra Singh Kushwah from Bhind, Lalit Porwal from Indore-3, former minister KL Agrawal from Bamori, Jaipal Singh Chawda from Rau, Dhiraj Pateria from Jabalpur North, Ramkrishna Kusmaria who filed nomination from Damoh and Patharia.
In case of Babulal Gaur, BJP president Amit Shah intervened to placate the senior leader and ensured ticket to Gaur’s daughter in law Krishna.
In the Congress, Digvijaya is the man in charge of dousing the dissent. MP Congress president Kamal Nath is also using his vast experience to manage dissenters. From offering them nominations in proposed Legislative Council and Lok Sabha elections to plum posts in various corporations and boards, the Congress is leaving no stone nturned to entice the rebels.
Digvijaya persuaded Sanjiv Sharma to withdraw his nomination from Bhopal South by visiting his home. The former MP CM also managed to placate rebels such as Sajid Ali, Nasir Islam and Munawwar Kausar who had filed nominations as Independent candidates from Bhopal Madhya.
Among prominent rebels who are still giving a headache to the Congress are Preeti Agnihotri from Indore-1, Xavier Meda from Jhabua against Kantilal Bhuria’s son Vikrant, Kedar Dabar from Khargone, Rajendra Mandloi from Barwani, Rupali Bare from Pandhana, Surendra Singh from Burhanpur, Chhote Yadav from Indore-5 and Raees Babloo from Bhopal Madhya.
Known for often landing his own party in trouble with his off the cuff remarks, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has emerged as the chief troubleshooter for the grand old party this time as chairman of co-ordination committee.
In the BJP, the onus of reaching out to sulking party leaders is jointly shouldered by many senior leaders, including Narendra Singh Tomar, state president Rakesh Singh, and state in charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe.
The situation seems to be graver for the BJP than the Congress. The party is witnessing unrest among cadre following ticket distribution and till now it has tasted little success while persuading seniors such as Jirtendra Singh Bundela and Chandar Singh Sisodia to withdraw nominations.
Influential rebels who still remain in the fray include Santosh Joshi from Susner, Ghasiram Patel from Rajnagar, Ramdayal Ahirwar from Chandla, Ajay Yadav from Khargapur, former MLA Shantilal Bilwal from Jhabua, Vel Singh Bhuria form Sardarpur, Iqbal Singh Gandhi from Ujjain South and Jitendra Singh Pandya.
Former Gwalior mayor Samiksha Gupta too joined ranks with the rebels announcing that she will contest as an Independent .
In Bhopal, former MLAs Jitendra Daga has filed nomination from Huzur while another former legislator Brahmanand Ratnakar is in the fray from Berasia. Party seniors who are yet to withdraw their dissent include Narendra Singh Kushwah from Bhind, Lalit Porwal from Indore-3, former minister KL Agrawal from Bamori, Jaipal Singh Chawda from Rau, Dhiraj Pateria from Jabalpur North, Ramkrishna Kusmaria who filed nomination from Damoh and Patharia.
In case of Babulal Gaur, BJP president Amit Shah intervened to placate the senior leader and ensured ticket to Gaur’s daughter in law Krishna.
In the Congress, Digvijaya is the man in charge of dousing the dissent. MP Congress president Kamal Nath is also using his vast experience to manage dissenters. From offering them nominations in proposed Legislative Council and Lok Sabha elections to plum posts in various corporations and boards, the Congress is leaving no stone nturned to entice the rebels.
Digvijaya persuaded Sanjiv Sharma to withdraw his nomination from Bhopal South by visiting his home. The former MP CM also managed to placate rebels such as Sajid Ali, Nasir Islam and Munawwar Kausar who had filed nominations as Independent candidates from Bhopal Madhya.
Among prominent rebels who are still giving a headache to the Congress are Preeti Agnihotri from Indore-1, Xavier Meda from Jhabua against Kantilal Bhuria’s son Vikrant, Kedar Dabar from Khargone, Rajendra Mandloi from Barwani, Rupali Bare from Pandhana, Surendra Singh from Burhanpur, Chhote Yadav from Indore-5 and Raees Babloo from Bhopal Madhya.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Lack Quality Strikers Who Can Step Up in the Absence of Sunil Chhetri, Says Stephen Constantine
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in India for Rs 2.5 Lakh, Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.65 Lakh
- Apple iPhone X Catches Fire During iOS 12.1 Update Process; Company to Investigate
- Intel AI DevCon: Betting Big on Neural Compute Stick 2, And a Generous Dose of AI
- Alien Nation: NASA Says It Wants People on Mars Within 25 years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...