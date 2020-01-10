'Rebuff to Unconstitutional, Arrogant Stance of Govt': Chidambaram Reacts to SC Order on J&K Curbs

New Delhi Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir is a rebuff to the "unconstitutional and arrogant" stance of the central government and the J&K administration on restrictions imposed there, and asked former state Governor Satpal Malik to own responsibility and resign as Goa Governor.

"SC order is a rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed in J&K," the former Union minister said on Twitter.

He demanded that the entire team in J&K that designed and executed "the plan" be changed and a new set of administrators who respect the Constitution be appointed.

"The former Governor of J&K, Mr Satpal Malik, should own responsibility and resign from his present post of Governor, Goa," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory while holding that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana also asked the J&K administration to restore internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational centres.

