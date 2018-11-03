English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Received Death Threat in Letter by Speed Post: Kerala BJP Chief
The threat was received through a letter, sent by speed post from Maharashtra, a BJP release said. The letter, dated October 29, was sent to the party's headquarters here and carries the name of a Keralite, Mohan K Nair.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP's Kerala unit president P S Sreedharan Pillai has received a death threat, the party said on Saturday.
The threat was received through a letter, sent by speed post from Maharashtra, a BJP release said.
The letter, dated October 29, was sent to the party's headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and carries the name of a Keralite, Mohan K Nair.
He has said he would be reaching Kerala on November 1 and will be joining Pillai during the 'Sabarimala protection rathyatra' from Kasaragod, according to the release.
BJP leader K Surendran said DGP Loknath Behara has been informed of the threat.
The rathyatra from November 8-13 to save the temple's traditions and customs is led by Pillai and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally, according to BJP sources.
BJP and various Hindu outfits are on the warpath against the left government over its decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of menstrual age to enter the shrine.
The threat was received through a letter, sent by speed post from Maharashtra, a BJP release said.
The letter, dated October 29, was sent to the party's headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and carries the name of a Keralite, Mohan K Nair.
He has said he would be reaching Kerala on November 1 and will be joining Pillai during the 'Sabarimala protection rathyatra' from Kasaragod, according to the release.
BJP leader K Surendran said DGP Loknath Behara has been informed of the threat.
The rathyatra from November 8-13 to save the temple's traditions and customs is led by Pillai and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally, according to BJP sources.
BJP and various Hindu outfits are on the warpath against the left government over its decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of menstrual age to enter the shrine.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Opts for a Four-day First Class Game Instead of Three-day Warm-up tie in Australia: Report
- Shah Rukh Khan's Private Birthday Party Abruptly Shut Down by Mumbai Police
- To do Well at Olympics, India Have to Win at Sports Like Swimming, Says Olympic Champ Stephanie Rice
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...