Received Letter Offering Rs 1 Crore to See Mamata Banerjee Dead, Claims TMC MP, Lodges Complaint
It was learnt the letter also had a morphed picture of the Trinamool Congress supremo and was signed by one ‘Rajveer Killa’. It had a mobile number as well.
File photo of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress MP has claimed to have received a letter which announced an award of Rs 1 crore to have West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee killed.
‘An award of Rs 1 Crore will be given to see Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dead,’ read the letter allegedly received by Arambagh MP Aparupa Poddar.
Poddar told News18, “It is very disturbing. The letter contains highly objectionable words which I can’t even tell you. I lodged a complaint with the Sreerampur police station.”
It was learnt the letter also had a morphed picture of the Trinamool Congress supremo and was signed by one ‘Rajveer Killa’. It had a mobile number as well.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Sreerampur, Amlan Ghosh said, “We have received a complaint and nothing much I can say at this moment.”
Similar incidents have been reported in the past. In October 2017, a college student in Murshidabad district claimed to have received an offer on WhatsApp to help assassinate the Bengal chief minister for a reward of Rs 65 lakh.
In April 2017, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth wing had courted controversy after announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh for Banerjee’s head. The threat was issued by one Yogesh Varshney, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
Banerjee herself has alleged that the BJP could kill her any day and claim later that it was an accident.
Addressing a public meeting at Nimtouri in East Midnapore, Banerjee had said, “They can kill me any day. After killing me, they will say that it was an accident. But, I would like to tell them that I am not scared.”
On May 11, 2018, during an interview with a regional television channel, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that a ‘supari’ (hired) killer’ had been engaged by a political party to assassinate her and hence, she had already prepared a ‘political will’ on who would take what responsibility in the party after her.
Without naming any political party, Banerjee had said, “I have information that they have given money, which they call in their language ‘supari’ to kill me… They have done a recce of the Kalighat area where I live. Considering the threat factor, today I am sharing this that I have already prepared a ‘political will’ specifying who will do what after me.”
