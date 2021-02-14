Received Threat as I Sought Justice for Rinku Sharma: MP Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday claimed he has received a threat after he demanded justice for Rinku Sharma, who was killed allegedly by a group of men in Delhi on February 10.

On Saturday, Sharma tweeted a screenshot of a post "threatening" him on Facebook.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, he said, "In the Facebook post, I have been threatened that I will meet the same fate as Rinku Sharma. I am not going to be intimidated by such threats." He said Rinku Sharma should get justice.

Rinku Sharma's brother has alleged that he was killed as he was actively participating in a donation drive for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, the Delhi Police have denied any communal angle to the murder.