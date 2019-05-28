Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Regional Parties to Play Major Role in Lok Sabha': In Congress Drubbing, KCR's Son Sees Advantage for Oppn

KT Rama Rao also said that the regional parties together managed to bag more votes than the Congress.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:May 28, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
'Regional Parties to Play Major Role in Lok Sabha': In Congress Drubbing, KCR's Son Sees Advantage for Oppn
File image of KT Rama Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president and chief minister KCR's son KT Rama Rao said the regional parties will play a key role in opposition as the Congress is not in a position to play active opposition role in the Lok Sabha after poor show in the general elections.

KTR also said that the regional parties together managed to bag more votes than the Congress.

Speaking on the recent Lok Sabha polls, KTR said the people believed in Modi and voted for the BJP, adding that the party was not worried over the result.

“We were confident of winning 16 seats. But the results turned out to be different. We fell short of 4,50,000 votes and lost seven seats,” KTR said.

Bolstered by sweeping victory in December 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS was hopeful of good results in the Lok Sabha polls. However, it could only manage to win nine out of 17 seats.

Raising doubts over BJP’s victory in Telangana, KTR said the saffron party won seats like Adilabad where it has negligible presence.

The TRS also lost the Nizamabad seat which was contested by KCR’s daughter K Kavita. On this, KTR alleged that the Congress and the BJP colluded to defeat her by fielding 175 plus political workers as farmers. Kavita lost the Nizamabad seat to BJP’s Dharmapuri Aravind with a difference of 70,875 votes. 178 turmeric farmers had filed nominations to protest for minimum support price which is being seen as factor of her defeat.

KTR also said that party’s dismal show wasn’t his failure as he had made the party win many elections before.

