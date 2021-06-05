The Homecoming Dance: A Look at All the Bengal Leaders Who 'Can't Live Without Didi'

After Subhrangshu Roy, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy, thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for reaching out to his family in the “hour of need", speculations are rife over the possibility of a political realignment in the state. Several former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, including Dipendu Biswas and Sonali Guha, have in recent past expressed regret over their decision to join the BJP and sought to return back to the party’s fold.

“West Bengal does not accept divisive politics. I have understood that…Anything is possible in politics," Roy said on Saturday. His mother, Krishna Roy, is on life support at a private hospital in Kolkata. His father, Mukul Roy, too had contracted Covid-19 and was now recovering. “I am grateful that Mamata Banerjee, through various means, has enquired how my father is doing in the post-Covid period. Their family is with us in this hour of need," he said. His statement along with TMC supremo’s nephew and MP Abhisek Banerjee’s visit to the hospital have fueled talks of senior Roy’s homecoming.

Mukul Roy:

Mukul Roy, one of the founder-members of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, had joined the BJP in 2017 and was made the national vice-president in 2020. In the recently concluded West Bengal elections, he won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat.

Roy, the former lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, left the TMC over alleged disagreements with the party’s top leadership on certain issues, including differences with Abhishek. Roy had resigned from the party working committee in September 2017. Soon after, he was suspended from the Trinamool for six years for indulging in “anti-party” activities. TMC leader Partha Chatterjee had said he was colluding with the BJP. “For the last few years Roy has indulged in anti-party activities and tried to weaken the party,” Chatterjee had said.

Roy is known to be an organisational brain, though it is to be seen whether and how he will be accommodated. On his part, Mukul Roy, who had been instrumental in a lot of TMC and CPM leaders joining the BJP, has tried to lay to rest rumours of his return to TMC, yet they persist as Banerjee had termed his conduct as not so bad.

The TMC leaders, however, have downplayed Abhisek Banerjee’s visit to a private hospital to see the BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy’s wife as a courtesy call. “Inducting those who had left the party at a crucial hour and joined the brigade of falsehood led by Modi and Shah is not slated to figure tomorrow’s organisational meeting," they said.

Dipendu Biswas:

Dipendu Biswas, who jumped ship to the saffron party as he was denied a ticket for the West Bengal polls, is a lawmaker from the North 24 Parganas Basirhat Dakshin constituency. In his letter to Banerjee, Biswas said he took a “bad decision” by leaving the party and wants to return. He added that his decision to quit was “emotional” and he feared being “inactive”. He also expressed his desire to work for the Basirhat South constituency.

Sonali Guha:

Sonali Guha, who had switched over to the BJP ahead of the elections, wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, apologising to her for leaving the party and urging her to take her back. In the letter, which was shared by Guha on social media, she said that she left the party after being emotional.

“I am writing this with a broken heart that I took the wrong decision of joining another party after being emotional. I could not get accustomed there," she had said.

“The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, ‘Didi’. I seek your forgiveness and if you don’t forgive me, I won’t be able to live. Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection," she added. Guha, a four-time MLA and once considered to be the ‘shadow’ of the chief minister, was among the slew of TMC leaders who switched over to the BJP ahead of the assembly elections.

Sarala Murmu:

Sarala Murmu, who had switched camp as she was reportedly unhappy with the ticket that was given to her by the ruling party, has expressed her desire to return to the TMC, a day after Banerjee’s former aide, Sonali Guha, made a similar appeal.

Claiming that it was a mistake on her part to have joined the BJP, Murmu said that she wants party supremo Mamata Banerjee to pardon her. “If she accepts me, I will stay with her and work for the party diligently," Murmu told reporters at her Malda home. “I committed a mistake and want Didi (Banerjee) to pardon me for that," she said.

Murmu was nominated from Habibpur seat in Malda, but party sources had then claimed that she was keen on contesting the election from Maldaha constituency.

Amol Acharya:

North Dinajpur MLA Amol Acharya said that he is leaving BJP because of recent harassment of TMC leaders by CBI. Acharya, who joined BJP, but was not given a ticket, had said, “I have always considered Mamata Banerjee my leader. But I never thought I would be denied a nomination. I was upset and joined BJP. It was a mistake. Now, the BJP’s vindictive politics against leaders like Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and others is exposed. I’ve written a letter of apology to the CM. I hope they will forgive me."

‘Mamata Banerjee Will Take Final Call on Ghar Wapsi’:

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership is yet to take a call on Ghar Wapsi (return home) by former TMC leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the recently concluded assembly elections which the Mamata Banerjee-led party swept. Top TMC sources said Banerjee, who is the party supremo, will take a final call on allowing those TMC men and women who had crossed over to the saffron party, who wish to rejoin re-entry into the party.

Political analysts however, predicted that the party would allow return of former TMC leaders who went over to BJP very selectively, to drive home the message to its cadre ahead of general elections in 2024, that rebellions would not be tolerated. Er shirsho sidhanta, Netri nijei nite paren (only the Leader (Banerjee) can take a final decision on this issue), said a senior TMC leader, on conditions of anonymity. “We are now preoccupied with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and organising Cyclone Yaas relief," a TMC leader said.

The chief minister during her election campaign had branded other turncoat TMC members as Mir Jafars after the infamous Bengal general who betrayed Siraj ud Dowlah in the battle of Plassey against Lord Robert Clives army.

The Trinamool Congress romped home in Bengal, pocketing 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls and secured a third straight term in office. The Mamata Banerjee-led party’s main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats, against a claim that they would win more than 200 seats.

