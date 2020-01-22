Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Reject Kapil Mishra's Nomination Papers for Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP to EC

The former AAP legislator had switched to the BJP and is contesting from Model Town Assembly seat.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Reject Kapil Mishra's Nomination Papers for Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP to EC
File photo of Kapil Mishra.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday complained to the Chief Election Officer alleging wrongful acceptance of the nomination papers of Kapil Mishra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Model Town Assembly seat, by the Returning Officer.

The AAP requested the CEO to cancel candidature of Mishra, a former AAP legislator who switched to the BJP.

In the letter, AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said Mishra had been using a government accommodation for the past 10 years and, as per the guidelines, it was mandatory to furnish no-dues certificate about water, electricity and telephone expenses for such accommodation.

Mishra had neither submitted the no-dues certificate nor mentioned it in the nomination form, the AAP said.

"You are requested to kindly keep the allotment of symbol to the candidate (Mishra) in abeyance and pass the necessary orders as regards cancellation of candidature of Mishra," Gupta said in the letter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram