Rejinagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of TMC Leading

70. Rejinagar (रेजिनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Rejinagar is part of 10. Baharampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.27%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,58,656 eligible electors, of which 1,32,940 were male, 1,25,707 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rejinagar in 2021 is 946.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,848 eligible electors, of which 1,18,076 were male, 1,06,769 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,141 eligible electors, of which 99,866 were male, 89,275 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rejinagar in 2016 was 844. In 2011, there were 493.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of INC won in this seat by defeating Humayun Kabir of IND by a margin of 5,560 votes which was 3.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.12% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Humayun Kabir of INC won in this seat defeating Sirajul Islam Mondal of RSP by a margin of 8,761 votes which was 5.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.74% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 70. Rejinagar Assembly segment of Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Rejinagar are: Arabinda Biswas (BJP), Kafiruddin Sk (INC), Rabiul Alam Chowdhury (TMC), Mujibur Rahaman (IUML), Md Babar Ali (SUCOIC), Hasanur Zaman Sk (HAMS)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.66%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.34%, while it was 82.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 363 polling stations in 70. Rejinagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

70. Rejinagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Beldanga-II, 2. Begunbari, Kapasdanga and Mirjapur-I GPs of CDB Beldanga-I. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Rejinagar is 257 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rejinagar is: 23°50’41.6"N 88°12’41.0"E.

