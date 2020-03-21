English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Relax Railway Ticket Refund Rules and Time-frame, Sanjay Raut Tells Piyush Goyal

Image for representation: Passengers wearing protective face masks wait at a railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country. (PTI Photo)

Image for representation: Passengers wearing protective face masks wait at a railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country. (PTI Photo)

Raut, in a tweet tagging Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal, said railway stations are soft spots for the spread of the virus.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
Share this:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the railway ministry should relax refund rules for tickets and extend the time-frame in which one can apply for it in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Raut, in a tweet tagging Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal, said railway stations are soft spots for the spread of the virus.

"To prevent crowding some trains have been cancelled, but people are crowding railway stations for cancellation of their reservations. This is resulting in heavy rush at railway stations. The refund rules should be relaxed and the time frame to apply for refund should be extended," Raut tweeted.


In another tweet, he said several MPs have announced self quarantine after meeting fellow MP Dushyant Singh in Parliament.

"Then why Parliament continues to function, putting everyone at health risk, why not concentrate fully on fighting coronavirus outbreak," he asked.


Dushyant Singh was among the guests who attended a party where singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the virus, was also present.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story