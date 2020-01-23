Take the pledge to vote

'Release Political Prisoners, Allay People's Fears': Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Genuine Reengagement in Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti was commenting on Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's visit to Baramulla in north Kashmir.

PTI

January 23, 2020
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said a genuine reengagement in Kashmir would be releasing political prisoners, restoring internet and allaying fears of people of the valley, rather than photo-ops by various ministers.

"GOIs (Government of India's) idea of outreach is a BJP minister donning pheran (traditional Kashmir winter attire) & wearing a Kashmiri karakuli cap for photo ops. A genuine reengagement would be releasing political prisoners & other detainees, restoring internet & allaying fears of people of J&K. Not fooling anyone here," a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti's twitter handle reads.

Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija Mufti, has been operating her mother's twitter handle since 5 August when the PDP president was placed under detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

She was commenting on Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's visit to Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Internet services in most of Kashmir are still suspended while several mainstream politicians including Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah continue to be in detention.

