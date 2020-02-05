Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Release Those Detained in J&K, Restore Democratic Process: Yechury to PM Modi

In his letter, Yechury has said thousands have been detained since the intervening night of August 4-5, 2019.

PTI

February 5, 2020
Release Those Detained in J&K, Restore Democratic Process: Yechury to PM Modi
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for release of the people detained in Kashmir, lifting of the clampdown on communications, restoration of the democratic process and honouring the assurances made to people at the time of the state's accession to the Indian Union.

It has been six months since restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution through a resolution adopted by Parliament.

In his letter, Yechury has said thousands have been detained since the intervening night of August 4-5, 2019. They include people like Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah (all three former Chief Ministers of the erstwhile state), Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami, a four-time elected MLA to the now defunct assembly, and many others, he said.

"I am writing to you to demand that the detained persons be released and granted their liberty and freedoms as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The communications clampdown must be lifted and the democratic processes restored immediately. These have severely impacted the economy of the region imposing unprecedented misery on the people," he said.

"The assurances made to the people at the time of the accession of the state to the Indian Union must be honoured," the letter said.

