Religious Fanatics Running Schools in North Bengal to Brainwash Youth, Says Mamata
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said a radical religious outfit has set up several schools in the three districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri to be able to take control of the state.
Mamata Banerjee leads a rally to protest against the NRC in Assam, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (PTI)
Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said religious fanatics have set up schools in the northern part of the state to "brainwash" younger generations. Without naming anyone, she said this was a part of an attempt to spark communal violence in the region.
Speaking at an administrative review meeting of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts in Uttarkanya (branch secretariat) here, Banerjee said, "A radical religious outfit has set up several schools in these three districts of north Bengal to be able to take control of our state.
"The money (to run such institutions) is coming from outside. The teachers in these schools get a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 to brainwash the students... Those threatening to implement Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are conspiring to fuel trouble in the state," she said.
"These are the people who are striking off names (from citizenship list). They are pitting one section against another by threatening to bring NRC and Citizenship bill. This is a part of an attempt to spark communal violence," the chief minister said.
Cautioning people against fake news on social media, the TMC supremo said trouble-mongers were using Facebook and Twitter to spread communal hatred. "Not all posts on Facebook are true. Facebook is good but not 'fakebook'. These days we see rampant posts on Facebook where people are abusing one another. There is no control on fake news circulation. And we are not even verifying its authenticity," she added.
The CM directed Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and Director General Virendra to take stringent measures against cyber crime and amend laws, if necessary, to check the menace.
"I would request the top officials to act as per Cyber Crime Act or amend the existing one, if needed. Those who post fake news, communal statements should face the music. We can post our opinions but not spread misinformation on social networking sites," Banerjee said.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also asked Cooch Behar District Magistrate Pawan Kadyan to keep a tab on the region, describing it as a "sensitive area" located close to Assam border.
"There have been attempts to spread rumours and spark tension in this place. You must keep an eye on everything that is happening in the area," she told Kadyan.
