'Remarkable Personality, Key Soldier For Democracy During Emergency': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences over Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death. Referring to him as a “remarkable personality”, PM Modi regarded him as a humble and grounded leader who made a name for himself in Uttar Pradesh and national politics. He also called Mulayam a “key soldier for democracy during the Emergency”.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared several pictures with Mulayam Singh Yadav. “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” PM Modi wrote.

Further, PM Modi called Mulayam a “key soldier for democracy during the Emergency”. He wrote, “As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recalled a time when both him and Mulayam served as Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. PM Modi said he always shared a close association with the SP patriarch and valued his insights. “The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. He was India’s former defense minister and also served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

