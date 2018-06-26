English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Remember Gujarat Riots, Babri Demolition Too: Owaisi's Dig at BJP's Protest Against Emergency
Observing that the number of Muslim candidates contesting elections was declining, the AIMIM president claimed that Muslim political marginalisation was taking place as per a conspiracy.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ‘Black Day’ to mark the 43rd anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the party should also remember other events such as the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Gujarat riots, and demolition of the Babri Masjid.
“The BJP is remembering Emergency after 43 years and I hope, I expect that they will live up to the responsibility of remembering 2002 Gujarat, they will remember December 6 demolition of Babri Masjid and also the genocide of Sikhs and the assassination of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. He also alleged there was an “undeclared emergency” under the present NDA rule.
Owaisi also said regional parties would play an important role after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
On his reported comments that Muslims should vote for Muslim candidates, Owaisi said he wanted his party candidates, who also included non-Muslims, to be successful and he asked Muslims to take part in politics.
Observing that the number of Muslim candidates contesting elections was declining, he claimed that Muslim political marginalisation was taking place as per a conspiracy.
“The BJP does not give tickets to Muslims. Congress is also doing ‘janeudhari politics’ now. As per a deliberate conspiracy, Muslim political marginalisation is taking place... that is why I said you (Muslims) participate in politics,” he added.
