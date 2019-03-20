Remember, One Family's Desire for Power Cost Nation Greatly: PM Modi's Advice to Voters Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday penned a blog, hitting out at the dynastic politics. PM Modi said that when a government works with the spirit of India first "instead of family first", it shows in its working."India has made remarkable achievements in sanitation coverage (from 38% in 2014 to 98% now), banking the unbanked, financing the un-financed, building futuristic infrastructure, homes for the homeless, providing healthcare for the poor and educating the youth. Reflective of this paradigm shift is the fact that now, there is a government that puts institutions above everything else," he wrote.India has seen that whenever dynastic politics has been powerful, institutions have taken a severe beating, PM Modi added.The prime minister reminded people about the five key points for which they voted in the summer of 2014 — honesty over dynasty, development over decay, security over stagnation, opportunities over obstacles and 'vikas' over vote-bank politics.He said that Indians were tired of the country being in the "Fragile Five", where corruption, cronyism and nepotism made headlines instead of anything positive.Asking people to think before they vote, PM Modi said, "From the press to Parliament, from soldiers to free speech and from the Constitution to the courts, institutional insult is the Congress way. Everyone is wrong, only the Congress is correct. As you go to vote, remember the past and how one family's desire for power cost the nation so greatly. If they could do it then, they can surely do it now," he wrote.PM Modi asked voters to stay vigilant and work hard to strengthen the intuitions, "given to us by the makers of our Constitution".Hitting out at the Opposition for raising questions on CAG and other government bodies, the prime minister said, "Remember the UPA years, when the Congress questioned the CAG just because that institution exposed their corrupt shenanigans like 2G, Coal Scam etc. CBI became the Congress Bureau of Investigation- it was used time and again on political parties just before crucial parliamentary votes. Tensions were deliberately created in organisations such as IB and RAW."He also said that once former Rajiv Gandhi called the Planning Commission, led by Manmohan Singh, a "bunch of jokers". "This comment gives you a glimpse of how Congress treats government institutions," he added.