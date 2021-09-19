Reminder of Punjab Poll Promises, MeToo Allegations: Leaders React as Charanjit Channi Bags CM Post

A myriad of political reactions graced the news as Punjab got its first Dalit Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after a long, drawn-out battle between embattled former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. LIVE: Flanked by a Smiling Sidhu, Charanjit Channi Leaves Raj Bhawan; To Take Oath at 11 AM Tomorrow

While many congratulated Channi on him bagging the top post, the Aam Aadmi Party demanded the fulfillment of the Congress’ poll promises, and BJP brought to the highlight a reported ‘MeToo’ case against the leader.

Amit Malviya

BJP leader Amit Malviya, after Channi’s election, said in a tweet that “Congress’s CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old #MeToo case. He had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. It was covered up but the case resurfaced when Punjab Women’s Commission sent notice. Well done, Rahul (Gandhi).

ALSO READ | In Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Gets Its First Dalit Chief Minister; Congress’s ‘Safe Bet’

In the last few days, Congress in Rajasthan passed a bill to register child marriages, giving it legitimacy and robbing young girls of their growing up years, and now has elevated a #MeToo accused as CM of Punjab.Let’s wait for Rahul Gandhi to pontificate on women empowerment… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2021

Taking the attack further, Malviya said that in the last few days, Congress in Rajasthan passed a bill to register child marriages, giving it legitimacy and robbing young girls of their growing up years, and had now elevated a #MeToo accused as CM of Punjab. “Let’s wait for Rahul Gandhi to pontificate on women empowerment…," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi, and in a statement issued from the party headquarters here said it hoped the leader will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress in 2017; during his four-five-month tenure, as the ruling Congress has not been able to deliver on a single promise in the last four-and-a-half years.

The AAP stated that the last four-and-a-half years of infighting in the Congress for ‘grabbing and building chairs’ had wiped out the entire system of government in Punjab and the people had to pay a heavy price. “The Aam Aadmi Party hopes that the newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress," it said.

Amarinder Singh Congratulates Channi

Captain Amarinder Singh, whose resignation before the CLP meet yesterday had initiated a hectic Congress meetings to choose his successor, also congratulated Channi on his election.

ALSO READ | Charanjit Singh Channi Gets Punjab CM Chair as Congress Balances Egos And Caste Equations Ahead of 2022

“My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," he said.

Captain, after resigning yesterday, had said he felt ‘humiliated’ at the party’s treatment of him, which should elect a CM ‘they trust’ now.

Rahul Gandhi: ‘We Must Continue the Promises’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Channi on his election, and said the party must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab.

“Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," he said in a tweet.

Selja Kumari

Selja Kumari, President of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, said in a tweet: “Congratulations to Charanjit Singh Channi ji on becoming the first Dalit CM of Punjab and thank you very much to the Congress High Command."

“I am confident that under the leadership of Charanjit Singh Channi ji and Navjot Sidhu ji, Punjab will reach new heights of development and the Congress will have a historic victory in the upcoming by-elections," she said.

TS Singh Deo

Chhatisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo also congratulated Channi on his appointment.

“Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi for being appointed as the new CM of Punjab. My best wishes as you take on this responsibility to lead the Congress govt in the state and strive to work towards the development of the people of Punjab," he said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here