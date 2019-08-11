Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

On Chennai Visit, Amit Shah Reiterates Removal of Article 370 Will End Terrorism in Kashmir

Speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah said he firmly believed that Art 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai (Image:Twitter/ANI)
Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution will lead to end of terrorism and progress of the region.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here, Shah said he firmly believed that Art 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

"I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," he said.

