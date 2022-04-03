'Remove Loudspeakers from Mosques or Else...' Raj Thackeray Warns Maha Govt on 'Pakistan Supporters'

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down in Maharashtra, failing which his party workers would relay the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ from temples.

“Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," he said, speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park here.

“I am not against prayers, or any particular religion. I do take pride in my own religion,” he added.

He also alleged that madrasas in Muslim shanties had Pakistani supporters residing in there and being used as vote bank by MLAs. He went on to urge the government to raid such religious seminaries.

“I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madrasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what’s happening there…Our MLAs using them for vote bank, such people don’t even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made,” Thackeray said.

Advertisement

He also criticized NCP chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of playing the caste card from time to time and dividing society.

“Sharad Pawar has increased casteism. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) divided people on the basis of caste in the state. If we do not get out of caste politics, then how will we become a Hindu," he said.

Thackeray also took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister and his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, whose party, the Shiv Sena, fell out with the BJP in 2019 over the chief minister’s post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah were saying that Devendra Fadnavis is going to be the next chief minister. Uddhav Thackeray was present on stage but he never mentioned any seat sharing formula. Uddhav only brought it up when he realized that BJP could not form government without his help (after 2019 elections), Raj said.

The three parties in the government (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) have ”ignored people’s mandate”, he alleged.

The MNS leader lauded the progress made in Uttar Pradesh and said he will be visiting Ayodhya.

“I am happy to see that Uttar Pradesh is progressing. We want the same development in Maharashtra. I will visit Ayodhya, but today I will not tell when, I will also talk about Hindutva,” he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.