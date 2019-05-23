Rengali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rengali Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Subal Singh NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Bidyadhar Pandav BJD -- -- Reena Tanty INC -- -- Balakrushna Rohidas BJP -- -- Nauri Nayak

16. Rengali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sambalpur district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,88,148 voters of which 94,229 are male and 93,919 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rengali, recorded a voter turnout of 80.74%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.21% and in 2009, 63.47% of Rengali's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Ramesh Patua of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 1,830 votes which was 1.39% of the total votes polled. Ramesh Patua polled a total of 1,31,935 (31.45%) votes.INC's Duryodhan Gardia won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13784 (13.27%) votes. Duryodhan Gardia polled 1,03,847 which was 31.45% of the total votes polled.Rengali went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रेंगली (Hindi), রেঙ্গালি (Bangla), ரெங்காலி (Tamil), and రెంగాలీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam)