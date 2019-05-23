English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rengali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rengali MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rengali MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
16. Rengali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sambalpur district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 1,88,148 voters of which 94,229 are male and 93,919 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rengali, recorded a voter turnout of 80.74%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.21% and in 2009, 63.47% of Rengali's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Ramesh Patua of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 1,830 votes which was 1.39% of the total votes polled. Ramesh Patua polled a total of 1,31,935 (31.45%) votes.
INC's Duryodhan Gardia won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13784 (13.27%) votes. Duryodhan Gardia polled 1,03,847 which was 31.45% of the total votes polled.
Rengali went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: रेंगली (Hindi), রেঙ্গালি (Bangla), ரெங்காலி (Tamil), and రెంగాలీ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rengali, recorded a voter turnout of 80.74%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.21% and in 2009, 63.47% of Rengali's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Rengali Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Subal Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Bidyadhar Pandav
BJD
--
--
Reena Tanty
INC
--
--
Balakrushna Rohidas
BJP
--
--
Nauri Nayak
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Ramesh Patua of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 1,830 votes which was 1.39% of the total votes polled. Ramesh Patua polled a total of 1,31,935 (31.45%) votes.
INC's Duryodhan Gardia won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13784 (13.27%) votes. Duryodhan Gardia polled 1,03,847 which was 31.45% of the total votes polled.
Rengali went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: रेंगली (Hindi), রেঙ্গালি (Bangla), ரெங்காலி (Tamil), and రెంగాలీ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results