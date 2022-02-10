Rent of Congress Headquarters, Sonia Gandhi's Janpath Road Residence Pending, Reveals RTI Reply

An RTI reply by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has revealed that the rent of various properties occupied by leaders of the Congress party, including the official residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, has not been paid yet.

According to details shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya on Twitter, the RTI was filed by activist Sujit Patel and the reply by the ministry stated that the rent amount of Rs 12,69,902 is yet to be paid for the party’s Akbar Road headquarters and the last amount that the government received was in December 2012.

Sharing RTI reply copy, Malviya took a pot shot at Sonia Gandhi for “not paying her own house rent for one and a half years."

Sonia Gandhi made a big deal about paying for tickets of migrant workers.Turns out she has not paid her own house rent for one and a half year! pic.twitter.com/w5iKoTy7TH — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 10, 2022

The RTI reply stated that Congress is yet to pay the rent of Rs 4,610 for Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath Road residence. The last time the rent was paid for this property was in September 2020.

Similarly, the rent of Rs 5,07,911 of Bungalow No. C-ll/109 which is located in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area and is occupied by Vincent George, who is Sonia Gandhi’s personal secretary, is pending. The rent was last paid in August 2013.

Every political party is provided three years’ time period to build their own party office after which the government allotted bungalow will have to be vacated, according to housing rules which permit accommodation to political parties.

As per media reports, the Congress was supposed to leave the Akbar Road office and a few more bungalows by 2013, however, the party took extensions.

In July 2020, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her house of over 20 years and handed over 35, Lodhi Estate, to the central government after an eviction notice was served to her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.