LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Repair, Restore, Regenerate, Afforest': Rahul Gandhi Pronounces Eco-friendly Poll Promise

He has also said the Congress' soon-to-be released manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors, besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Repair, Restore, Regenerate, Afforest': Rahul Gandhi Pronounces Eco-friendly Poll Promise
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if the party is voted to power, then lakhs of rural youths will be employed in gram sabhas to improve the environment.

He tweeted that the country needs to repair and restore its water bodies, and also regenerate and afforest wasteland and degraded land.




"We will employ lakhs of rural youth in our gram sabhas to improve the environment," Gandhi said.

He has also said the Congress' soon-to-be released manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors, besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram