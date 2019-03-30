English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Repair, Restore, Regenerate, Afforest': Rahul Gandhi Pronounces Eco-friendly Poll Promise
He has also said the Congress' soon-to-be released manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors, besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if the party is voted to power, then lakhs of rural youths will be employed in gram sabhas to improve the environment.
He tweeted that the country needs to repair and restore its water bodies, and also regenerate and afforest wasteland and degraded land.
"We will employ lakhs of rural youth in our gram sabhas to improve the environment," Gandhi said.
India needs to— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2019
1. Repair & Restore our water bodies.
2. Regenerate & Afforest wasteland & degraded land.
We will employ lakhs of rural youth in our gram sabhas to improve the environment.
