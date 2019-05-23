Repalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Repalle Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Kamatham Sambasivarao BJP -- -- Harsha Vardhan Nagisetti YSRCP -- -- Venkata Ramana Rao Mopidevi NVCP -- -- Kondeti Venkateswara Rao ILP(A) -- -- Parre Kotaiah IPBP -- -- Merugupala Sadasivarao PPOI -- -- Bellamkonda Indiramma INC -- -- Mopidevi Srinivasarao NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Kopanathi.Srinivasarao RPI(A) -- -- Meka .Venkateswara Rao. IND -- -- Cherukuri.Jayapal IND -- -- Padyala Manikyarao IND -- -- Medikonda Ratnababu IND -- -- Boddu Nageswararao TDP -- -- Anagani Satya Prasad

90. Repalle is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,22,087 voters of which 1,09,289 are male and 1,12,769 are female and 29 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Repalle, recorded a voter turnout of 82.83%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.45% and in 2009, 78.75% of Repalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Anagani Satya Prasad of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 13,355 votes which was 7.64% of the total votes polled. Anagani Satya Prasad polled a total of 1,74,723 (41.1%) votes.INC's Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 5945 (3.78%) votes. Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao polled 1,57,379 which was 41.1% of the total votes polled.Repalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रेपल्ली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రేపల్లి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).