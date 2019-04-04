English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Repeating Congress's Mistake': Mayawati Slams BJP for Equating PM Modi With India
Mayawati's remark comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian Army 'Modiji ki sena' (PM Modi's Army) during an election rally in Ghaziabad.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati Thursday accused the BJP of portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India and India as Modi and said it was repeating the same mistake which the Congress did in Indira Gandhi's rule.
Mayawati's remark comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian Army "Modiji ki sena" (PM Modi's Army) during an election rally in Ghaziabad.
"By portraying 'Modi is India and India is Modi', the
BJP/RSS are committing the same mistake and insulting India and democracy which the Congress had done earlier by declaring 'Indira is India and India is Indira'," Mayawati said in a tweet.
She said, "A huge pity and most condemnable. People should not forgive them for this sin."
