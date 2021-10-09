Repeating History: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Gears Up to Blow Poll Buggle, to Begin State-wide Yatra on Oct 12

Repeating history, Samajwadi Party’s Chief Akhilesh Yadav is all set to embark on his state-wide Rath Yatra from October 12 ahead of assembly elections, just like how he did in 2011, following which the party formed a full majority government in 2012.

Decorated with pictures of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP Rampur Azam Khan, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and SP State President Naresh Uttam Patel, with the slogan written ‘Bado Ka Hath Yuva Ka Sath’- the bus which will be ferrying SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav was put on for a media view on Saturday at the party office in Lucknow.

On the other side of the bus is a solo picture of Akhilesh Yadav with the slogan “Kisan, Gareeb, Mahila, Yuva, Karobari Sabki Ek Awaz Hai Hi. Samajwadi.”. This gives out a clear message about the agenda of the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 UP Assembly Polls.

Speaking to the media at Samajwadi headquarters, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We will start our Samajwadi Vijay Yatra from October 12. The Yatra will run from Kanpur to Hamirpur."

Attacking the BJP government on the Lakhimpur incident, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Whatever had happened in Lakhimpur is in front of everyone, there are videos of the incident and all those who saw it have condemned the act. The BJP people first mowed down the farmers and now the BJP government is mowing down the law and also the constitution."

On the summoning of Ashish Mishra by police in a murder case, the SP chief said, “These are not summons these are like giving bouquets to the accused. Everything is clear even then the accused is not arrested. The family members of the deceased have demanded the arrest of the accused and strict action against them. But the government is sleeping as they want to save the culprits. The Union MoS have been threatening farmers openly. It is impossible to expect fair action and investigation in the case till the time MoS doesn’t resign from his post. The law of the country is mowed under tyres of a jeep. I’m sure the apex court has taken cognizance and will do justice."

“The murder of Kanpur businessman in Gorakhpur says about the law and order,” he added. Another IPS accused of fake encounter is also absconding, NHRC has given max notices to UP govt," he emphasised.

Meanwhile extending support to BSP Chief Mayawati’s demand to ban all kinds of surveys six month before elections, SP Chief said, “I think she has made a right demand, we all know that all surveys are brought by money. I agree with this demand."

