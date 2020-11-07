Repoll in Two Nagaland Booths Underway After EC Declared Earlier Voting 'Void'
Fresh elections are being held in the two stations as the Election Commission declared the votes polled on November 3 as void, following disturbance of the peaceful atmosphere, officials said. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Naga People's Front (NPF) MLA T Torechu.
- Last Updated: November 07, 2020, 10:54 IST
No incidents of violence were reported as re-election was underway in two polling stations in the Pungro-Kiphire assembly segment in Nagaland on Saturday, officials said. Bypoll was held in the Pungro-Kiphire seat in the Kiphire district on November 3.
Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said that peaceful polling is being held in 8-Kipongya Ward 'A' in Kiphire town and 11-Singrep village polling stations since 6 am. The polling will continue till 4 pm, he said.
Kipongya Ward 'A' has 779 electorates while 11-Singrep has 947 voters. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.