Report Says PM Modi's 'Statesman-like Move' Gives Priyanka More Time in Govt Bungalow, She Reacts

New Delhi: Calling a news report on her government accommodation 'fake', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday clarified that she will vacate the 35, Lodhi Estate Bungalow by August 1 as per the eviction letter.

"This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August," she tweeted.

Her statement came after an IANS report said that "PM Modi has allowed Priyanka Gandhi to retain the Lodhi Estate bungalow for some more time".

The report stated: "In a remarkably statesman like move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to a request to allow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to retain the 35, Lodhi Estate Bungalow for some time. Just when people thought there is witch hunt against the erstwhile first family of Indian politics, the PM's move once again validated his large heartedness."

The Centre had recently asked Gandhi to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month, following the withdrawal of the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for her.

Gandhi's tweet sparked a war of words between Centre and the Congress leader. While Union Minister for Housing and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri claimed that a "powerful Congress leader with much clout called him up" with a request on the bungalow, Gandhi insisted that there was no plea by her and she would be vacating the government residence as per the eviction notice.

According to a notice issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, she has to vacate the bungalow by August 1, failing which it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules . The Centre in November replaced the SPG cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Z-plus security by the CRPF.