Reports of Cong MLA Giving Luxury Car to Siddaramaiah Surface
Denying the reports, Congress leader and minister D K Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah has not been gifted Mercedes-Benz car by Suresh, but it had been given for his travelling purposes.
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Bengaluru: Amid political turbulence in Karnataka, Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh has courted a fresh controversy after media reports of former chief minister Siddaramaiah receiving a luxury car from him surfaced.
