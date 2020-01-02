Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade, saying it insulted the people of the state for protesting the amended Citizenship Act.

The state BJP was quick to hit back and accused the TMC government of not properly following rules and procedure which it said caused the rejection.

The Defence Ministry had on Wednesday rejected West Bengal's tableau proposal after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting, a statement by the ministry said.

"The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the Expert Committee after deliberations in the second meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that the tableau of the Government of West Bengal was short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2019 as an outcome of the same process," it said.

The ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments of which 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed, the statement said.

West Bengal Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Tapas Roy accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of having a "vindictive attitude" against the state. "Just because West Bengal has been opposing anti-people policies of the BJP government, a step-motherly treatment is being meted out to the state. As we have opposed anti-people laws like CAA, the Centre has rejected our tableau proposal," Roy said.

"Such cheap politics won't deter us from opposing anti-people policies. The BJP has insulted the people of West Bengal and they would get a befitting reply for it in the near future," Roy said.

Speaking to News18, senior TMC leader Colonel Diptanshu Chaudhary (Retd), said: “This time our main theme was ‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’ initiative alongside a message on ‘Sarva Dharma Samanvaya’ (embodying equality). You tell me, what was wrong in it? It teaches us about women empowerment and equality. It was rejected because the BJP-led Union government doesn’t believe in these themes.”

He added, “Kanyashree, a West Bengal government initiative to improve the status and well-being of girls, won the United Nations Public Service Award and the Centre is now feeling the heat over it due to its comparisons with ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’.

The TMC government, Colonel Chaudhary said, has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the scheme, compared to the allotment of Rs 1,000 crore by Centre for 29 states. ‘The total number of girls benefited by the ‘Kanyashree’ scheme is about 90 lakh. On the other hand, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ is only a gimmick campaign,” he said.

The TMC leader said the Mamata Banerjee government in the state was “harassed over the same issue” earlier as well. “This is a vindictive attitude of the central government. They are trying to break the federal structure of the Constitution. I think the Centre should relook into the matter,” Chaudhary said.

Kanyashree Prakalpa, introduced in 2012, was the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It is a conditional cash transfer scheme which targets adolescent girls aged 13-19 years and offers a two-tier scholarship of an annual Rs 500 for continuing education and a one-time payment of Rs 25,000 on completion of 18 years of age.

This scheme also disincentivises marriage till at least the age of 18, the legal age of marriage, thereby reducing the risks of early pregnancies, associated risks of maternal and child mortality and other debilitating health conditions, including those of malnutrition.

Responding to the allegations, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the tableau was rejected as the state government didn't properly follow the rules and procedure in submitting the proposal.

"The state government has not followed the rules. Other states have followed them, so their tableau proposals were accepted. The TMC should stop doing politics on each and every issue," Ghosh said.

BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said: “Mamata Banerjee has a habit of going the opposite way and breaking rules. If the Centre asks for something, she instantly denies. It has become the habit of the state government.”

He added, “I remember, in one of the meetings in New Delhi chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she had sent the resident commissioner of the Bengal government. As per protocol, the resident commissioner was not allowed to attend the meeting. Then, she made a huge issue out of this. They are doing the same now. I would like to stress that there are some norms and every state has to follow them.”

