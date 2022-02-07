‘Request Owaisi to Accept Z Security’, Amit Shah Says in Parliament After Attack on MP’s Convoy

Days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refused Z-category security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested the Hyderabad MP to accept the security given to him by the centre.

Owaisi was given Z-category security by the government on Friday, a day after shots were fired at his car in western Uttar Pradesh. But Owaisi, during his parliamentary speech, refused the protection being given to him.

“The threat to Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him. But, as per verbal info by himself, he has refused to accept it. I request him to accept the security given to him by the Central government,” Amit Shah said in the Parliament on Monday.

The home minister said that the security cover of the AIMIM chief was provided after inputs from the central security agencies.

“Home Ministry took report from state government immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police’s efforts to provide him security didn’t succeed,” Amit Shah added.

Two people, one from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the other from Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder for attacking on Owaisi’s car while he was returning to Delhi from Meerut. No one was injured in the incident.

“I don’t want Z category security. I want to be an A category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) not invoked against those who fired at me? …I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," he had said in the Lok Sabha on Friday while rejecting the additional security.

