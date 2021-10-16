'Requires Self-control, Discipline': At CWC, Sonia's Reminder to Leaders as They Demand Revival of Congress

Amid continued poll debacles and defections, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that all the members want the party to revive, but this is possible only with “unity and keeping the party’s interests paramount". “Above all, it requires self-control and discipline," she added.

“I am acutely conscious of the fact that I have been interim Congress President ever since the CWC, asked me to return in this capacity in 2019. We had thereafter, you may recall, finalised a roadmap for electing a regular President by June 30t. But the second wave of Covid-19 overtook the country and this deadline was extended indefinitely by the CWC in its meeting held on May 10," Gandhi said at the key meeting of top Congress leaders.

She further said that today is the occasion to bring clarity once and for all. “A schedule for full-fledged organisational elections is before you. General Secretary, Organization, Venugopal ji will brief you on the entire process later," the Congress president added.

“I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress president," Gandhi said, which is seen by many as a response to Kapil Sibal’s comments last month. Sonia Gandhi also asserted that she has always appreciated frankness and there was no need to speak to her through the media.

The G-23 leaders had been demanding the convening of the CWC with Sibal last month wondering who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president and asserting that G23 leaders’ grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23". Former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president to convene a meeting of the CWC soon.

The meeting came amid rumblings within the Congress’ state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power.

