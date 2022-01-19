Reschedule Manipur Polls, Tough for Christians to Come to Vote on Sunday: Congress, BJP to EC

After Punjab, political parties are now demanding rescheduling of elections in Manipur. The state will vote on February 27 and March 3.

Manipur has 60 seats and 38 seats will go to polls in the first phase.

The Congress has already given a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), stating February 27 is Sunday and voting on that day goes against the religious sentiment of Christian community.

Tribal groups and tribal students’ union also have the same opinion.

Speaking to News18, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, AICC national vice-chairperson, Fishermen Congress & Manipur PCC Spokesperson, said, “Sunday is a sacred day as Christians have to go to their church. We have written to the EC to reconsider this date. Any day apart from Sunday is fine. They have changed the date in Punjab. Hope they will change ours too."

The tribals who predominantly cover a major portion of Manipur are mostly Christians.

Before the Congress, last Monday, the Christian community also approached the EC to reschedule dates.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Deven Langpoklakpam told News18: “We will also request the EC to reconsider this.”

