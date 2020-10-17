News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Respecting Women as Important as Revering a Goddess: Rahul Gandhi Extends Navratri Greetings

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The comments come close on the heels of the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, over which the Congress has launched a major political offensive against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it was as important to respect women in today's world as it was to worship a goddess. Wishing people on the occasion of Navratri, he said, "In today's world respecting women is as important as it is to worship a goddess."

The comments come close on the heels of the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, over which the Congress has launched a major political offensive against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.


